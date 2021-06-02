Solstad Offshore's CSV to Stay Busy with DeepOcean till 2023 End.

Solstad Offshore has won a new contract for its construction support vessel Normand Ocean with subsea services provider DeepOcean.

DeepOcean will use the 107,6 meters long vessel for its Inspection, Maintenance and Repair, and light construction projects in the North Sea.

The Normand Ocean has been under contract with DeepOcean since 2014, and the new deal will keep the vessel busy until the end of 2023. There is also the possibility of extending the contract for another year.

Also, Solstad Offshore said that the 2014-built Normand Ocean will be upgraded with a 1MWh battery system and shore power connection, which will allow the vessel to operate with the same efficiency but with less emissions.

"Through this agreement, Solstad and DeepOcean are committed to jointly explore and initiate new steps to reduce emissions further by utilizing new technology that will be available over the next years," Solstad Offshore said.