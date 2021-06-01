Repsol Sells E&P Assets in Malaysia, Vietnam to Hibiscus Petroleum

Spanish oil company Repsol is set to sell its oil and gas exploration and production assets in Malaysia and in Block 46 CN in Vietnam to Malaysia-based Hibiscus Petroleum for an undisclosed fee.

Repsol said that the sale of its upstream assets in Malaysia and in Block 46 CN in Vietnam supported its plan to reduce its presence from 25 to 14 core countries.

Repsol said it was concentrating its upstream activity on 14 key projects centered around producing basins and executed through lean modular development, prioritizing value over volume.

The transaction includes a 35% interest in PM3 CAA PSC, 60% in 2012 Kinabalu Oil PSC, 60% in PM305 PSC, 60 % in PM314 PSC, and 70% in Block 46 CN in Vietnam (a tie-back asset to the PM3 CAA production facilities).

These assets represent approximately 2% of Repsol’s global current net output.

This transaction follows the sale of the company’s producing assets in Russia, the cessation of oil production activities in Spain, and the exit from exploratory activity in other countries, Repsol said.

"The funds raised from the transaction as well as the resulting capex savings will contribute to the global strategic goal of funding core projects and new low-carbon initiatives. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and the waiver of partners’ preemption rights," Repsol added.



