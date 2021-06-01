Valaris Bags Drillship Contract in Ivory Coast

Offshore drilling rig owner Valaris said Tuesday it had won a drillship contract with TotalEnergies in Ivory Coast.

The contract is for the ultra-deepwater drillship Valaris DS-12. Total E&P Côte d'Ivoire B.V, an Ivory Coast subsidiary of the French energy major TotalEnergies (formerly known as Total), will use the drillship to drill one well offshore the Ivory Coast.

The contract is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021. Valaris did not share the financial details of the contract.

The Valaris DS-12 drillship was delivered in 2014 from the DSME shipyard in South Korea. The rig was previously owned by Atwood Oceanics, under the name Atwood Achiever. The rig's name was then changed to Ensco DS-12 after Ensco bought Atwood in 2017.

In 2019, Ensco merged with Rowan, to create Ensco Rowan. During the same year, the name of the offshore drilling company was changed to Valaris, with the Ensco DS-12 becoming Valaris DS-12.



