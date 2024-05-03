Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

LLOG Spuds Who Dat East Well in US Gulf of Mexico

Noble Valiant drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Valiant drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Oil company LLOG has started drilling the Who Dat East exploration/appraisal well in U.S. Gulf of Mexico, using Noble Corporation’s Noble Valiant drillship.

The drilling operations on the Who Dat East well started on April 27, 2024, according to Karoon Energy, which owns 40% stake in the Who Dat East joint venture, together with LLOG as operator (40%), and Westlawn (20%).

Who Dat East lies approximately 27 kilometers east of the Who Dat floating production system (FPS), in a water depth of approximately 1,300 meters.

The aim of the well is to appraise a gas/condensate discovery made in 2001 and test a number of additional potential reservoir targets, in the Middle Miocene section.

The well will be drilled as a deviated hole with a total measured depth of approximately 7,900 meters and will take approximately two months to drill and evaluate.

Subject to the results, it may be suspended as a potential future producer, Karoon Energy said.

Who Dat East is estimated to contain 17 MMboe of gross unrisked 2C Contingent Resources and 35 MMboe of gross unrisked 2U Prospective Resources, with an aggregate geological probability of success estimated to be 62%.

LLOG also approved the drilling of the Who Dat South appraisal and exploration well in April

The partners plan to use the Seadrill West Neptune drillship, with the spudding expected in the second quarter of 2024.

The Who Dat South prospect is estimated to contain 31 MMboe of gross unrisked 2U Prospective Resources, with the geological probability of success estimated to be 52%.

Drilling Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Drillships Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Transocean Enabler rig (Credit: Transocean)

Equinor Cleared for Drilling Ops at Johan Castberg Field...
© namning / Adobe Stock

Saudi Oil and Gas Driller Nets $93M for Jack-Up Rig Deal

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Unique Group Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

Unique Group Celebrates 30 Yea

Current News

NSTA Awards 31 More Licenses in Latest North Sea Oil and Gas Round

NSTA Awards 31 More Licenses i

Höegh LNG Strikes Deal to Deploy FSRU Hoegh Galleon in Egypt

Höegh LNG Strikes Deal to Depl

BW Offshore Concludes Sale of FPSO Polvo

BW Offshore Concludes Sale of

Van Oord’s Heavy-Lift Installation Vessel Gets Major Upgrade

Van Oord’s Heavy-Lift Installa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine