LLOG Spuds Who Dat East Well in US Gulf of Mexico

Oil company LLOG has started drilling the Who Dat East exploration/appraisal well in U.S. Gulf of Mexico, using Noble Corporation’s Noble Valiant drillship.

The drilling operations on the Who Dat East well started on April 27, 2024, according to Karoon Energy, which owns 40% stake in the Who Dat East joint venture, together with LLOG as operator (40%), and Westlawn (20%).

Who Dat East lies approximately 27 kilometers east of the Who Dat floating production system (FPS), in a water depth of approximately 1,300 meters.

The aim of the well is to appraise a gas/condensate discovery made in 2001 and test a number of additional potential reservoir targets, in the Middle Miocene section.

The well will be drilled as a deviated hole with a total measured depth of approximately 7,900 meters and will take approximately two months to drill and evaluate.

Subject to the results, it may be suspended as a potential future producer, Karoon Energy said.

Who Dat East is estimated to contain 17 MMboe of gross unrisked 2C Contingent Resources and 35 MMboe of gross unrisked 2U Prospective Resources, with an aggregate geological probability of success estimated to be 62%.

LLOG also approved the drilling of the Who Dat South appraisal and exploration well in April

The partners plan to use the Seadrill West Neptune drillship, with the spudding expected in the second quarter of 2024.

The Who Dat South prospect is estimated to contain 31 MMboe of gross unrisked 2U Prospective Resources, with the geological probability of success estimated to be 52%.