Bureau Veritas to Certify Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Testing, inspection, and certification firm Bureau Veritas has been selected to carry out project certification for the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The offshore wind farm is expected to be fully operational by 2024, with up to 85 wind turbines installed and two offshore substation platforms.

The Moray West offshore wind farm has a grid connection capacity of 860 MW. Export cables running a total of 65 km in length will transport the wind farm’s generated power beneath the seabed to a landfall location east of Sandend Bay on the Aberdeenshire Coast.

Under the contract, Bureau Veritas will be providing independent verification and will deliver full project certification including design review, manufacturing surveillance, transport and installation surveillance, and commissioning surveillance.

Adam Morrison, Project Director, Moray West, said: "As Moray West continues to develop in terms of engineering design, and as we prepare for the construction phase starting in 2022, subject to securing a Contracts for Difference, we welcome Bureau Veritas, which will perform important certification services on the project. We are particularly pleased that this work will be delivered by skilled engineers at the UK offices of Bureau Veritas. This expands our support for UK suppliers and provides a sustainable domestic supply chain for the growing offshore wind sector.”

Laurent Louail, Executive Vice-President, CIF* South & West Europe, Bureau Veritas, said: "As a key player in the energy transition, we support our clients in their efforts to implement sustainable resources such as offshore wind to bring about a more sustainable world. In this context, we are proud to contribute to the UK’s ambitious plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. Through our BV Green Line of Renewables services and solutions, we look forward to helping Moray West sustainably design, build and operate its assets.”