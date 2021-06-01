Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TMC's Air Compressors for JOIDES Resolution Research Drillship

June 1, 2021

Credit: Siem Offshore
Credit: Siem Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has hired Oslo-based TMC Compressors (TMC) to deliver a new marine compressed air system to be retrofitted onboard the JOIDES Resolution research vessel.

Former drillship JOIDES Resolution is a research vessel that drills into the ocean floor to collect and study core samples, to help scientists better understand climate change, geology, and Earth’s history.

For this research vessel, TMC will supply a complete marine compressed air system that consists of three large screw compressors plus refrigerant air dryers and filters to provide a constant supply of dry, clean air. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development said: "This is a fascinating vessel that exemplifies how it is possible to convert upstream oil and gas competence and equipment and utilize it across other industry sectors. We have always emphasized energy efficiency as a key parameter for both shipowners and the environment. Through this equipment retrofit, we contribute our part towards making a green transition even more successful."

The 143-meter-long JOIDES Resolution is a dynamically positioned non-riser drilling/coring vessel capable of operating in water depths of 7,000 meters, and with holes cored to depths of 2,000 meters below the seafloor.

The vessel is a part of the International Ocean Discovery Program and is funded by the National Science Foundation. It is operated by Siem Offshore. 

Equipment Offshore Vessels Hydrographic Hardware Compressors

Related Offshore News

Credit: Dominion Energy

Ørsted, Eversource to Charter U.S. First Jones...
Credit: HeiSpa/AdobeStock

The Future of Offshore Wind: Size Matters


Trending Offshore News

Credit: TAQA

PHOTO: Heerema's Giant Vessels Set to Remove TAQA's Giant...
Energy
Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema's Balder Vessel Removes Morpeth Platform in...
Offshore

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Repsol Sells E&P Assets in Malaysia, Vietnam to Hibiscus Petroleum

Repsol Sells E&P Assets in Malaysia, Vietnam to Hibiscus Petroleum

Subsea 3D Printing Tech Targeted for 2022

Subsea 3D Printing Tech Targeted for 2022

Ørsted, Eversource to Charter U.S. First Jones Act-Compliant Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Ørsted, Eversource to Charter U.S. First Jones Act-Compliant Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Valaris Bags Drillship Contract in Ivory Coast

Valaris Bags Drillship Contract in Ivory Coast

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine