Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceanteam, Bourbon Sell Construction Support Vessel

May 31, 2021

Credit:Ian Adams/MarineTraffic.com
Credit:Ian Adams/MarineTraffic.com

Oceanteam and Bourbon have signed a deal to sell their jointly owned construction support vessel Bourbon Oceanteam 101 to an unnamed buyer.

"The sellers and undisclosed buyers have entered into an NSF agreement for the sale of the vessel, the delivery of which will take place in July 2021," Oceanteam said.

This is the joint venture's second recent offshore construction vessel sale, following the sale of its construction support vessel Southern Ocean to Boskalis, completed in late April.

Keesjan Cordia, Oceanteam's Chairman of the Board said: "Following the sale of CSV Southern Ocean in April 2021 this sale is another significant and final milestone transitioning away from the conventional offshore shipping industry.

"The sale of the assets will relieve Oceanteam from its liabilities, create additional liquidity and  establish a solid platform to follow through on the earlier advised more sustainable strategy including the potential merger with Passer AS and key focus on the high-growth offshore renewable market.”

Bourbon Oceanteam 101 was delivered in by Metalships in December 2007, when it embarked upon a three-year contract, operating as a field support vessel with BP Angola for the company’s Greater Plutonium Field development (in Block 18).  The 125-meter long vessel can be used for field support, construction, installation, and IRM support.

While Oceanteam did not disclose the transaction price, VesselsValue estimated the ship at $10.7 million just days before it was sold.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Clair Ridge 2 - Credit: BP

Odfjell Drilling, BP, Baker Hughes in Pact to Boost Clair...
Illustration - Credit: Powerofflowers/AdobeStock

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: TAQA

PHOTO: Heerema's Giant Vessels Set to Remove TAQA's Giant...
Energy
Floatel Triumph - Credit: Duncan Woodward/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore Accommodation Firm Floatel Bags First Offshore...
Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Malaysian Offshore Driller Sends Notice of Abandonment to Insurers of Sunken Rig

Malaysian Offshore Driller Sends Notice of Abandonment to Insurers of Sunken Rig

Despite Growth, Renewable Energy Use in The Netherlands Falls Short of EU Target

Despite Growth, Renewable Energy Use in The Netherlands Falls Short of EU Target

Danish Energy Agency Approves Thor Wind Farm Plan

Danish Energy Agency Approves Thor Wind Farm Plan

Archer to Complete DeepWell Buy in 'Next Few Days'

Archer to Complete DeepWell Buy in 'Next Few Days'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine