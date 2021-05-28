Brunei: Zell Transportation Extends Icon Kayra Charter

Bursa Malaysia-listed offshore vessel owner Icon Offshore has secured a contract extension for its vessel Icon Kayra with Zell Transportation.

The fixed contract portion for the offshore services vessel is for 17.5 months. ZT will have further options yearly extension options for four years.

The charter is a variation to the initial contract that was announced in March 2017, followed by the first extension contract that was announced in November 2019.

The second extension contract is valued at approximately RM167,9 million ($40,6 million). The vessel's AIS data shows the Icon Kayra was last located offshore Brunei, with a recent destination set for the Ampa offshore field, operated by Shell.

Back in September 2020, ZT also charter Icon Offshore's vessel Icon Valiant and Icon Aliza with March 2021 start-up, also in support of Brunei Shell Petroleum's operations in Brunei.

