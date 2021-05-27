Innovative Anchoring Solution for ORPC’s TidGen Project

ORPC has engaged Sustainable Marine’s Swift Anchors division to provide its novel rock anchoring system for ORPC’s Advanced TidGen Project set to launch in Maine later this year.

Swift Anchors will be among a number of subsystems which ORPC will develop, test and integrate to validate a full TidGen system in a commercial site over 12 months, providing practical demonstration that it is technically, economically and environmentally viable. The U.S. Department of Energy is providing partial funding for the project.

Swift Anchor’s technology has been driven by industry demand for greener, rapidly-deployed and more-cost efficient anchoring solutions for marine applications. Its rock anchor approach is touted by the company to 'significantly reduces carbon footprint' as well as the environmental impact on the seabed, while driving down logistical costs with rapid installations managed by smaller vessels.

Swift Anchors one-tonne steel anchor are designed to provide the same holding force as 750 tons of concrete. Its complete turnkey offering can generate up to 70% in cost savings compared to traditional systems for small arrays.

ORPC’s TidGen is based on the proprietary design of the company’s commercial RivGen now the longest operating current energy converter in the Americas. By providing a fully renewable baseload power supply, the RivGen can reduce diesel consumption significantly in remote communities.