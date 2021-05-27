Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Innovative Anchoring Solution for ORPC’s TidGen Project

May 27, 2021

ORPC Advanced TidGen Project marine energy device with Sustainable Marine Swift Anchor anchoring system. Image courtesy Sustainable Marine's Swift Anchors division
ORPC Advanced TidGen Project marine energy device with Sustainable Marine Swift Anchor anchoring system. Image courtesy Sustainable Marine's Swift Anchors division

ORPC has engaged Sustainable Marine’s Swift Anchors division to provide its novel rock anchoring system for ORPC’s Advanced TidGen Project set to launch in Maine later this year.

Swift Anchors will be among a number of subsystems which ORPC will develop, test and integrate to validate a full TidGen system in a commercial site over 12 months, providing practical demonstration that it is technically, economically and environmentally viable. The U.S. Department of Energy is providing partial funding for the project.

Swift Anchor’s technology has been driven by industry demand for greener, rapidly-deployed and more-cost efficient anchoring solutions for marine applications. Its rock anchor approach is touted by the company to 'significantly reduces carbon footprint' as well as the environmental impact on the seabed, while driving down logistical costs with rapid installations managed by smaller vessels.

Swift Anchors one-tonne steel anchor are designed to provide the same holding force as 750 tons of concrete. Its complete turnkey offering can generate up to 70% in cost savings compared to traditional systems for small arrays.

ORPC’s TidGen is based on the proprietary design of the company’s commercial RivGen now the longest operating current energy converter in the Americas. By providing a fully renewable baseload power supply, the RivGen can reduce diesel consumption significantly in remote communities.

Technology Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Tidal Energy Anchors Tidal Power

Related Offshore News

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig. (Photo: Odfjell Drilling)

Odfjell Drilling Rig Trifecta: Equinor Hires 'Deepsea...
Illustration only - Shell's Gulf of Mexico platform - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell

Landmark Ruling: Dutch Court Orders Shell to Deepen Carbon...


Trending Offshore News

© Axel Schmidt/ Nord Stream 2

Biden: Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Would Harm European...
Offshore
For illustration only - Offshore platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Mosto/AdobeStock

BSEE Investigating Fatal Incident on GoM Platform
Offshore

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Current News

Archer to Provide P&A Services to Wintershall Noordzee for Up to 42 Wells

Archer to Provide P&A Services to Wintershall Noordzee for Up to 42 Wells

Equinor Acquires Base for Polish Offshore Wind Projects

Equinor Acquires Base for Polish Offshore Wind Projects

LNG Demand in Asia to Slow Down Next Year

LNG Demand in Asia to Slow Down Next Year

Exxon Loses Board Seats to Activist Hedge Fund in Landmark Climate Vote

Exxon Loses Board Seats to Activist Hedge Fund in Landmark Climate Vote

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine