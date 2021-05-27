Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
PGS Nets Black Sea Seismic Survey Deal

May 27, 2021

Ramform Vanguard - Credit: PGS
Ramform Vanguard - Credit: PGS

Norwegian marine seismic surveyor PGS has said it has won a "significant" seismic data acquisition contract in the Black Sea. 

The project is scheduled to start in mid-August 2021 and be completed in November. The customer will have the opportunity to extend the contract, with the program potentially running "well into 2022." 

The recently reactivated Ramform Vanguard vessel will acquire the survey using an exploration configuration towing a 12x8000 meter spread.

TGS did not say who the client was, nor where exactly in the Black Sea it would deploy the vessel.

President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen said: "We are pleased to be awarded this project, which is a solid contribution to our order book. We reactivated the Ramform Vanguard for the North Sea summer season because of increased seismic acquisition activity. The plan was to take her out of operation after the summer season. 

"Sales leads and active tenders remain healthy, and this contract award is evidence of a continued positive market sentiment, which we believe will extend into the winter season."

