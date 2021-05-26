Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gondan Launches CSOV for Edda Wind

May 26, 2021

Spaniish shipbuilder GONDAN said Wednesday that its yard in in Figueras launched a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for Norwegian shipowner Edda Wind AS. 

The newbuild is the first in a series of four CSOVs scheduled for delivery from 2022. The ships are designed for service operations during the commissioning and operation of offshore wind farms.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the vessel is 88.3 meters long with a 19.7-meter beam, and it is prepared for the installation of zero emission hydrogen technology. The preparations for future zero emission propulsion systems is backed by Enova SF funding, a Norwegian government enterprise responsible for promotion of environmentally friendly production and consumption of energy.

With an accommodation for 120 people, 93 technicians and 27 crew members, the vessel will support charterer Ocean Breeze during operations at the Bard Offshore 1 wind farm in Germany.

It will be equipped with a 3D motion compensated crane, motion compensated gangway with a maximum range of 28 meters for personnel transfer and an integrated elevator with capacity up to 26 persons.

