DNV Certifies Dolphin Drilling's Efforts to Reduce Environmental Footprint

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling said Wednesday it's become "the first company of its kind" to secure Energy Management System ISO 50001:2018 certification.

The company, which owns a fleet of offshore drilling rigs, said the certification demonstrated its commitment to address energy performance by reducing energy use, energy costs, and greenhouse emissions.

The certificate was awarded to Dolphin Drilling following an audit by DNV which also covered ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and International Safety Management (ISM) Code requirements for onshore and mobile offshore units. The audit DNV to assess the overall effectiveness of the Dolphin Drilling Management System.

"Undertaking a seamless audit approach also reflects Dolphin Drilling’s environmental credentials by reducing the total time (onshore and offshore) required to complete the audits and number of offshore audits required," Dolphin Drilling said.

Henning Carlsen, Key Account Manager at DNV commented: “DNV would like to congratulate Dolphin Drilling in achieving ISO 50001 Energy Management Certification, ensuring that the company has a healthy energy management system, reducing energy consumption, environmental impact, and increasing profitability. The certification, obtained through Seamless™, proves that Dolphin Drilling is working strategically to reduce the environmental footprint of their operations.”

Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer at Dolphin Drilling said: “This has been a massive team effort by all of our staff, and it is thanks to their hard work that we have gained the ISO 50001 certification and updated our existing certifications.

“This award is a huge step towards reaching our energy management goals. Having undertaken drilling operations since the mid-1960s we have been responsible for a number of ‘firsts’ within the oil and gas industry, and we are delighted to be leading the way today by placing our green credentials at the forefront of our operations.”

"Dolphin Drilling has committed to our ‘climate roadmap’, which outlines Dolphin Drilling’s contribution to a sustainable future, establishing the work processes and continual improvement initiatives the organization needs to implement to reduce emissions and meet the overall industry target of net zero," the drilling contractor said.