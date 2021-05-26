Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Turkey's Foreign Minister Set to Visit Greece

May 26, 2021

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (File Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry)
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (File Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry)

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he will visit Greece on May 31 as the NATO members seek to improve ties after a dispute last year that stoked regional tensions, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

Tensions flared last year over a decades-old row over maritime jurisdiction and rights to offshore resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The two countries have since resumed bilateral talks to address the dispute.

"An invitation has arrived, I will go to Greece on Monday," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber.

 (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Energy Industry News Activity Seismic Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Shearwater Platform with walkway leading to wellhead jacket. Off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland - Credit: Stuart Conway/Shell

BP to Sell Shearwater Field Stake to Tailwind
Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy to Deliver HVDC Converter...


Trending Offshore News

Credit:Jose Luis Stephens/AdobeStock

Massive Offshore Wind Farm in Iceland Planned for UK Power...
Energy
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Very Large' Deal for Mero 3 Pipeline...
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Current News

Dutch Court to Rule on Case Targeting Shell's Climate Action Plan

Dutch Court to Rule on Case Targeting Shell's Climate Action Plan

Australia: Sparrows to Maintain Cranes on Chevron's Wheatstone, Gorgon Facilities

Australia: Sparrows to Maintain Cranes on Chevron's Wheatstone, Gorgon Facilities

BSEE Investigating Fatal Incident on GoM Platform

BSEE Investigating Fatal Incident on GoM Platform

Oil Firms in Norway Raise Spending Forecasts

Oil Firms in Norway Raise Spending Forecasts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine