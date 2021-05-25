Decom North Sea Announces Winners of Decom Awards

Decom North Sea (DNS), a UK-based offshore decommissioning organization, this month named the winners of its 4th annual Decom Awards, honoring excellence in multiple offshore decommissioning areas.

Fraser Moonie, Decom North Sea CEO said: "The caliber of finalists across each category has been outstanding this year, leading to some difficult decision making amongst the panel. Each and every winner has displayed phenomenal levels of commitment, to the undoubted benefit of the sector in the months and years to come."

This year’s categories and winners are:



Excellence in Collaboration: Petrofac, Awilco and Halliburton - for an industry-first, shared risk collaboration on a full well services scope for Hess’ Rubie Rennie decommissioning program. Completed on time, on budget and with zero safety incidents, the project has been recognized for its outstanding levels of technical and commercial collaboration.

Technical Innovation in Decommissioning BiSN – for its Wel-lok M2M STC (seal through casing) tool which utilizes thermite heat ignition and a rapid solidification process of bismuth alloy to provide a V0-rated, gas-tight seal which can decrease the HSE exposure and environmental impact of conventional operations.

Rising Star in Decommissioning - Lindsay Wylie, Project Manager at Aubin, for her involvement in a number of projects at the cutting edge of well abandonment technology, including Xclude, Aubin’s new reservoir barrier technology.

Decom North Sea Member - Heerema Marine Contractors, in recognition of its work in removing 85,277 metric tons of decommissioned structures in one year, the most to be removed within 12 months by any single contractor.

Member of the judging panel and Decom North Sea Chair, Jinda Nelson, said: “The Decom Awards were created to recognize some of the very best work within our sector, and this year we have seen some incredible examples to inspire and motivate. From Lindsay Wylie, our Rising Star, to the companies recognized for their collaborative skills, technical innovation, and sheer hard work, we are incredibly proud of this year’s winners and finalists.”



