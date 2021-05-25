Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Decom North Sea Announces Winners of Decom Awards

May 25, 2021

Fraser Moonie, Decom North Sea CEO
Fraser Moonie, Decom North Sea CEO

Decom North Sea (DNS), a UK-based offshore decommissioning organization, this month named the winners of its 4th annual Decom Awards, honoring excellence in multiple offshore decommissioning areas.

Fraser Moonie, Decom North Sea CEO said: "The caliber of finalists across each category has been outstanding this year, leading to some difficult decision making amongst the panel. Each and every winner has displayed phenomenal levels of commitment, to the undoubted benefit of the sector in the months and years to come."

This year’s categories and winners are:

Excellence in Collaboration: Petrofac, Awilco and Halliburton - for an industry-first, shared risk collaboration on a full well services scope for Hess’ Rubie Rennie decommissioning program. Completed on time, on budget and with zero safety incidents, the project has been recognized for its outstanding levels of technical and commercial collaboration.

Technical Innovation in Decommissioning BiSN – for its Wel-lok M2M STC (seal through casing) tool which utilizes thermite heat ignition and a rapid solidification process of bismuth alloy to provide a V0-rated, gas-tight seal which can decrease the HSE exposure and environmental impact of conventional operations.

Rising Star in Decommissioning - Lindsay Wylie, Project Manager at Aubin, for her involvement in a number of projects at the cutting edge of well abandonment technology, including Xclude, Aubin’s new reservoir barrier technology.

Decom North Sea Member - Heerema Marine Contractors, in recognition of its work in removing 85,277 metric tons of decommissioned structures in one year, the most to be removed within 12 months by any single contractor.

Member of the judging panel and Decom North Sea Chair, Jinda Nelson, said: “The Decom Awards were created to recognize some of the very best work within our sector, and this year we have seen some incredible examples to inspire and motivate. From Lindsay Wylie, our Rising Star, to the companies recognized for their collaborative skills, technical innovation, and sheer hard work, we are incredibly proud of this year’s winners and finalists.”


Decom Awards 2021 Winners and finalists

Excellence in Collaboration Award

Winners

Petrofac, Awilco and Halliburton

Finalists

Thompsons of Prudhoe & Port of Blyth

J+S Subsea & John Lawrie

Rising Star in Decommissioning Award

Winner

Lindsay Wylie, Aubin Group

Finalists

Brian Willis, Astrimar

Aaron Tung, University of Aberdeen and Curtin University

Technical Innovation in Decommissioning Award

Winner

BiSN

Finalists

Heerema Marine Contractors

Baker Hughes

Decom North Sea Member Award

Winner

Heerema Marine Contractors

Finalists

CessCon Decom

Unasys

Energy Industry News Activity Decommissioning UKCS

Related Offshore News

The rig Talos used to drill at Zama - Image by Talos

Talos Best Positioned to Lead Zama Field Development, CEO...
A Seadrill Partners drillship - Credit: Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners Emerges from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy


Trending Offshore News

Credit:Jose Luis Stephens/AdobeStock

Massive Offshore Wind Farm in Iceland Planned for UK Power...
Energy
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Very Large' Deal for Mero 3 Pipeline...
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

VIDEO: Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Current News

UK: Serica Energy Hits Snag at Columbus Offshore Well. Needs to Re-Drill It

UK: Serica Energy Hits Snag at Columbus Offshore Well. Needs to Re-Drill It

U.S. to Review 16 Offshore Wind Project Plans, Advance New Lease Areas by 2025

U.S. to Review 16 Offshore Wind Project Plans, Advance New Lease Areas by 2025

Island Offshore Bags Walk-to-Work Vessel Contract at UK Wind Farm

Island Offshore Bags Walk-to-Work Vessel Contract at UK Wind Farm

Society of Petroleum Engineers, AAPG Exploring Merger

Society of Petroleum Engineers, AAPG Exploring Merger

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine