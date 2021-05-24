Offshore Mooring: Delmar Systems Acquires Vryhof

U.S.-based offshore mooring services firm Delmar Systems on Monday announced the acquisition of the Dutch-based rival Vryhof, consisting of Deep Sea Mooring and Vryhof Anchors.

The combined company, with its global footprint and enhanced asset portfolio, will continue as Delmar Systems and as Vryhof, the companies said.

“We are excited to welcome Vryhof to the Delmar family. Vryhof’s Team has built a world-class organization and we look forward to continuing that tradition,” says Nick Patterson, Delmar’s CEO.

“With over a century of combined company experience, Delmar and Vryhof will offer unrivaled personnel, equipment, engineering, mooring solutions, and comprehensive project management to the global offshore energy industry.”

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Delmar. This transaction is in line with our strategy to divest capital-intensive businesses to allow us to focus our energy on transition and growth plans,” commented Jan Erik Rugland, Moreld’s COO, the former owner of Vryhof.

"Delmar is a great home for our companies. The combination of the individual strengths and complementary offerings of the companies will be a key benefit to our mutual and new customers,” explained Wolfgang Wandl, Vryhof’s CEO.

"ur dedicated professionals look forward to continuing the tradition of providing the very best service and quality that has led to our global success. Together we will pursue the same objectives and ambitions to foster a collective sense of pride in a successful Delmar Systems and Vryhof," Wandl said.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.