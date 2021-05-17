Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted Starts Construction of Green Hydrogen Project in Denmark

May 17, 2021

FIle Photo: Ørsted
FIle Photo: Ørsted

Dan Jørgensen, the Danish Minister for Climate, Energy & Utilities, on Monday led the groundbreaking ceremony of the H2RES project, marking the onsite construction start of Ørsted’s first renewable hydrogen project.

 H2RES will have a capacity of 2 MW and will be situated on Ørsted’s premises on Avedøre Holme in Copenhagen. The project will investigate how to best combine an efficient electrolyzer with the fluctuating power supply from offshore wind, using Ørsted's two 3.6 MW offshore wind turbines at Avedøre Holme.

 The facility will produce up to around 1,000 kg of renewable hydrogen a day, which will be used to fuel zero-emission road transport in the Greater Copenhagen area and on Zealand. The project is expected to produce its first hydrogen in late 2021. 

Anders Nordstrøm, Vice President and Head of Ørsted's hydrogen and PtX activities, says: “H2RES will be a small, but very important first step in realizing Ørsted’s large ambitions for renewable hydrogen, which has fast proven itself as a centerpiece in the green transformation of the European economy to net-zero emissions by 2050. 

"At Ørsted, we believe that renewable hydrogen can become an industrial stronghold of several European economies, including Denmark, while also contributing significantly to bringing down emissions from the hard-to-abate sectors in transport and industry.” 

The Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) under the Danish Energy Agency has previously awarded DKK 34.6 million [~$5.6 million ]to the development of the H2RES project to Ørsted, Everfuel Europe A/S, NEL Hydrogen A/S, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, DSV Panalpina A/S, Hydrogen Denmark, and Energinet Elsystemansvar A/S.

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Hydrogen

Related Offshore News

Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling Sells Two Jack-Up Rigs to New Fortress...

U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Worker Dies in Incident Aboard...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Oxford Brookes University

Vertical Offshore Wind Turbines More Efficient than...
Renewable Energy
Illustration - Image Credit: Hexicon

Hexicon to Deploy Floating Wind Turbines Off Norway
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Australia: NOPSEMA Approves Inpex's Seismic Survey Plans

Australia: NOPSEMA Approves Inpex's Seismic Survey Plans

U.S. Supreme Court Sides with Oil Majors in Climate Change Case

U.S. Supreme Court Sides with Oil Majors in Climate Change Case

Ørsted Starts Construction of Green Hydrogen Project in Denmark

Ørsted Starts Construction of Green Hydrogen Project in Denmark

OMV Petrom Wraps Sale of Kazakhstan Business. Focuses on Black Sea

OMV Petrom Wraps Sale of Kazakhstan Business. Focuses on Black Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine