Ørsted Starts Construction of Green Hydrogen Project in Denmark

Dan Jørgensen, the Danish Minister for Climate, Energy & Utilities, on Monday led the groundbreaking ceremony of the H2RES project, marking the onsite construction start of Ørsted’s first renewable hydrogen project.

H2RES will have a capacity of 2 MW and will be situated on Ørsted’s premises on Avedøre Holme in Copenhagen. The project will investigate how to best combine an efficient electrolyzer with the fluctuating power supply from offshore wind, using Ørsted's two 3.6 MW offshore wind turbines at Avedøre Holme.

The facility will produce up to around 1,000 kg of renewable hydrogen a day, which will be used to fuel zero-emission road transport in the Greater Copenhagen area and on Zealand. The project is expected to produce its first hydrogen in late 2021.

Anders Nordstrøm, Vice President and Head of Ørsted's hydrogen and PtX activities, says: “H2RES will be a small, but very important first step in realizing Ørsted’s large ambitions for renewable hydrogen, which has fast proven itself as a centerpiece in the green transformation of the European economy to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"At Ørsted, we believe that renewable hydrogen can become an industrial stronghold of several European economies, including Denmark, while also contributing significantly to bringing down emissions from the hard-to-abate sectors in transport and industry.”

The Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) under the Danish Energy Agency has previously awarded DKK 34.6 million [~$5.6 million ]to the development of the H2RES project to Ørsted, Everfuel Europe A/S, NEL Hydrogen A/S, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, DSV Panalpina A/S, Hydrogen Denmark, and Energinet Elsystemansvar A/S.