Oceanteam's Cable Transport Spread for Baltic Sea Project

Offshore installation contractor Oceanteam has won a contract with an unnamed client for the provision of a cable transport spread for a project in the German Baltic area which will start in May 2021 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

Oceanteam will be responsible for engineering, project management, and supply of a cable transport spread consisting of a barge, 2,000-ton carousel, loading tower, tensioner, and auxiliary equipment as well as provision of cable handling crew.

“After carrying out multiple cable transports to the full satisfaction of our client on the Rhine for a year, Oceanteam is looking forward to utilising the cable transport spread for the project of another customer,” said Henk van den IJssel, CEO of Oceanteam.



