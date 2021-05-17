Actemium, Semco Maritime to Deliver Commissioning Services for Tyra Redevelopment

French oil firm Total has awarded a commissioning services contract for its Tyra Redevelopment Project in the Danish North Sea to a consortium comprised of Actemium Oil & Gas Commissioning and Semco Maritime.

The Tyra Redevelopment Project is led by Total's Danish subsidiary Total E&P Denmark and includes the installation of eight new platforms at the Tyra field in the Danish North Sea. The new platforms are fabricated in Indonesia, Singapore, and Italy, and will be installed in 2021 and 2022.

Commissioning services contract awarded to Actemium and Semco includes several scopes of work, including project management, HSE management, planning, commissioning engineering, onshore sail away preparation from the fabrication yards, offshore commissioning execution, procurement, and subcontracting as well as startup assistance.

Senior Vice President of Semco Maritime Oil & Gas, Anders Benfeldt said: "We are proud that Total has chosen our consortium in a tender for this exciting commissioning contract as part of the historic redevelopment of the Tyra field, which will improve overall operational energy efficiency and is expected to entail a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions. We look forward to kicking off the collaboration."

“The redevelopment project will make Tyra a high-tech production and export center that will secure Denmark’s gas supply for many years ahead, and we look forward to contributing with our joint experience and knowhow as Total establishes a state-of-the-art facility ensuring efficient production and enhanced safety,” says Business Unit Manager of Actemium Oil & Gas Commissioning, Christophe Monier.

According to Semco, the commissioning work will ensure that all installations have been completed safely and in accordance with the approved design. The work includes thorough tests and controls of all processes on the platforms in accordance with the approved design and safety specifications.

Noreco, Total's partner in the Tyra project, said in November 2020 that the start-up of the project was expected in the second quarter of 2023, and not in 2022 as previously planned, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the construction schedules.