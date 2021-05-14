GE, Toshiba Bringing Giant Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine to Japan

Offshore wind turbine maker GE Renewable Energy has signed a deal with Japan's Toshiba Energy Systems to localize crucial manufacturing phases of GE's giant 12-14 MW Haliade-X offshore wind turbine and to support the turbine's commercialization in Japan.

"Based on the long-lasting relationship between GE and Toshiba in Japan and beyond, this strategic agreement will help GE’s offshore wind technology to be more competitive in upcoming auctions in Japan. Financial terms and specific details were not disclosed," GE said.

The two companies said that they will leverage their combined technology, manufacturing facilities and skills, construction, operation, and maintenance expertise as part of the agreement.

The Japanese government plans to have 10 GW of offshore wind installed by 2030, with tenders of 1GW per year. By 2040, Japan aims to have 30 to 45 GW of offshore wind turbines installed, including floating offshore wind turbines, in part through the development of a competitive domestic supply chain.

"GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba are well-positioned to contribute to and benefit from the success of offshore wind in Japan. Toshiba brings local manufacturing capabilities, a highly skilled workforce, strong energy domain expertise including in wind power, and in-depth knowledge of the Japanese offshore market. GE has the most powerful offshore wind turbine in operation, the engineering and project management experience needed to support complex offshore wind projects, and extensive experience in Japan," GE said. Haliade X - GE

As part of the strategic partnership, GE will provide the Haliade-X technology, provide parts and components for nacelle assembly, and support Toshiba in jointly developing a local supply chain as well as completing assembly of the nacelles with best-in-class quality standards. Toshiba will assemble, warehouse, transport Haliade-X nacelles, provide preventative maintenance services, and have critical sales and commercial responsibilities for the Japanese market.

John Lavelle, President & CEO, Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said, “GE and Toshiba have known each other for decades and have proven their successful collaboration through numerous partnerships. Toshiba is the strategic partner to help us bring the benefits of offshore wind to Japan. Their local manufacturing capabilities, experience in the energy sector, and outstanding reputation in the market make them an invaluable strategic partner. Together, we are well positioned to support Japan’s ambitions to be a leader in renewable energy and offshore wind in particular.”

Mamoru Hatazawa, President & CEO of Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation, said, “We are pleased to announce this partnership with GE. As a long-lasting business partner of GE for decades on power systems businesses, Toshiba is best suited to support GE to create another global leader in offshore wind market. GE’s Haliade-X is the most powerful offshore wind turbine built and helps to make offshore wind a more cost-effective and competitive source of clean energy. Through this strategic alliance, Toshiba will actively participate in offshore wind projects by supplying reliable products and contribute to the spread of renewable energy in Japan.”





