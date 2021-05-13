Ørsted Hires Global Maritime for Offshore Wind Services in Taiwan

Offshore services provider Global Maritime has won a contract with offshore wind developer Ørsted in Taiwan.

Global Maritime Singapore will provide of Marine Warranty Services from Orsted Taiwan Limited, in support of the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms WTG installation scope of work.

The offshore activities are scheduled to start in 2022.

"Global Maritime are utilising our extensive global competence in Offshore Wind developments. This project will expand our footprint in the growing Offshore Wind market in Asia which is a key aspect of the Global Maritime strategy in the support of the energy transition," Global Maritime said,

Ørsted in March said it was kicking off full-scale offshore construction activities of the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Ørsted said it would start laying export and array cables and installing the offshore substations and foundations in 2021 and proceed with wind turbine installation in 2022. Ørsted awarded the contract for the cable laying works on the project to Dutch Van Oord, back in 2019.

Located 35-60 km off the coast of Changhua County, the first large-scale and "farshore" offshore wind farms in Taiwan are scheduled to be finalized by 2022 and will provide electricity to one million households.