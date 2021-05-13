Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

JGC Lands Pre-FEED Deal for Nigeria's First FLNG Project

May 13, 2021

Image by Pvince73/AdobeStock
Image by Pvince73/AdobeStock

Japan's JGC has been awarded the Pre-Front End Engineering and Design (Pre-FEED) contract for an FLNG facility project in Nigeria.

The project is being run by UTM Offshore Limited, a Nigerian private company engaged primarily in crude oil sales and construction equipment leasing, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

This project calls for the Pre-FEED of an FLNG facility with a production capacity of 1,200,000 tons annually using gas from the Yoho gas field owned by ExxonMobil and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. 

After the completion of the Pre-FEED, FEED and EPC phases are planned. This will be the first FLNG facility in Nigeria and is a milestone project.

"There are numerous undeveloped small-scale offshore oil and gas fields not only in Nigeria but also in other African countries, with various projects planned including FLNG plants. JGC Corporation is currently executing the EPC of two FLNG facilities: for PETRONAS in Malaysia, and for Coral FLNG SA in Mozambique. Through the awarded project, we aim to expand our business into the African region, which is expected to grow in the future, and contribute to the further development of industry and infrastructure," JGC said.

Offshore LNG Engineering Industry News Activity Floating Production Africa FLNG

Related Offshore News

Copyright © SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore Upbeat on New FPSO Projects after Q1 Revenue...
Tamar (File Photo: Noble Energy)

Chevron Closes Tamar Gas Field off Israeli Coast as Unrest...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Shell

Shell Makes 'Significant' Discovery in Deepwater Gulf of...
Energy
Credit: Keppel Shipyard

Petrobras Orders Seventh FPSO for Buzios Field
Offshore

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Horisont Energi, TGS Developing CCS Technology

Horisont Energi, TGS Developing CCS Technology

Schlumberger Names Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer

Schlumberger Names Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer

Diamond Offshore's New CEO to Earn $700k + Bonuses

Diamond Offshore's New CEO to Earn $700k + Bonuses

Vertical Offshore Wind Turbines More Efficient than Conventional Ones, Study Shows

Vertical Offshore Wind Turbines More Efficient than Conventional Ones, Study Shows

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine