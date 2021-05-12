Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tech File: Underwater Unmanned Digital Twinning Project Gets Funding

May 12, 2021

Image courtesy Ashtead Technology
Image courtesy Ashtead Technology

Welaptega, an Ashtead Technology company, launched a $500,000  initiative to develop a product to enable digital twinning of underwater infrastructure.

In collaboration with Whitecap Scientific, SubC Imaging, and Nova Scotia Community College SEATAC division, the new digital twinning technology is designed to develop a bridge between Welaptega’s and Whitecap Scientific’s technology systems. 

Once launched, conventional offshore ROV and vessel crew will be enabled to collect high quality image data for post-processing digital twins, guided by real-time 3D reconstruction, to give feedback on image quality and coverage.

Digital twins digitize replicas of physical assets, used for integrity management, simulations, and the general visualization of remote infrastructure to maintain the economic viability of assets, increase safety and reduce risk.

Funding was awarded by Canada’s Ocean Supercluster.

Technology New Products Government Update Government Update Offshore Energy Canada Ocean News Digital Twins Offshore Industry

Related Offshore News

File Photo: Scorpio Bulkers

Eneti Orders $330M Wind Turbine Installation Vessel. Eyes...
Credit: Shell

Shell Makes 'Significant' Discovery in Deepwater Gulf of...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Keppel Shipyard

Petrobras Orders Seventh FPSO for Buzios Field
Offshore
Credit: Eidesvik Offshore

Eidesvik Offshore Finds Work for Veritas Viking Seismic...
Vessels

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Invenergy, BW LNG Secure Financing for FSRU Project in El Salvador

Invenergy, BW LNG Secure Financing for FSRU Project in El Salvador

Remazel to Deliver Equipment for SBM Offshore's Prosperity FPSO

Remazel to Deliver Equipment for SBM Offshore's Prosperity FPSO

Tech File: Underwater Unmanned Digital Twinning Project Gets Funding

Tech File: Underwater Unmanned Digital Twinning Project Gets Funding

Prosafe to Appeal Westcon Rig Dispute Ruling

Prosafe to Appeal Westcon Rig Dispute Ruling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine