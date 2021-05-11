Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dayang to Maintain Topsides of Shell's Platforms in Malaysia

May 11, 2021

An offshore platform in Malaysia - Credit: Shah/AdobeStock
Malaysia's Dayang Enterprise has won a contract with Shell's Malaysian subsidiaries for the provision of topside maintenance services offshore Malaysia.

Dayang said Monday that the contract value would depend on orders issued by Shell throughout the contract duration.

The duration of the contract is effective from April 29, 2021, until August 19, 2023.

Dayang, which provides maintenance services, fabrication operations, hook-up and commissioning, and chartering of marine vessels in Malaysia, has signed the contracts with Shell's subsidiaries Sarawak Shell Berhad and Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited.    

Back in March, oil major Shell said it was exploring options to sell its non-operated interests in the Amended 2011 Baram Delta EOR Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and the SK 307 PSC, offshore Malaysia.

The assets located offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, are operated by Petronas Carigali and Sarawak Shell Berhad is a non-operating partner.

Shell said the move was in line with its strategy to "become more focused and to increase its resilience and competitiveness."

Still, it said that Malaysia remained an important country to the Shell Group with a continued strong presence in its upstream, gas-to-liquids, downstream, and business operations sectors.

