Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has obtained a charter for its seismic vessel Veritas Viking.

The charter for the Veritas Viking, according to the Oslo-listed company, is for 130 days, including transit. The contract is with an unnamed third-party operator.

The 1998-built vessel will be mobilized from its current location at Bømlo, Norway, in May 2021. The 93,4 meters long Veritas Viking is scheduled to start the bareboat contract in June 2021.