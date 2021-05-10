Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Sells Platform Supplier

May 10, 2021

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Credit: Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore's subsidiary Farstad Supply has sold its platform supply vessel Far Splendour.

According to Solstad, the 74 meters-long vessel was delivered to the new owner on Monday, May 10, 2021.

"The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q2-2021," Solstad Offshore said.

The company did not say who the buyer was, nor for what price the vessel was sold. VesselsValue, as per May 9, valued the platform supplier at $1.78 million.

The medium-sized platform supply vessel of the Ulstein P106 design was built by Ulstein Verft in 2003.

Offshore Energy Vessels Activity Europe

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Keppel Tells MHWirth to Resume Drilling Package Work after Suspension

Keppel Tells MHWirth to Resume Drilling Package Work after Suspension

Valaris JU-115 Jack-Up Rig to Stay Off Thailand Until Sept. 2022

Valaris JU-115 Jack-Up Rig to Stay Off Thailand Until Sept. 2022

BP to Remain API Member after Climate Stance Shift

BP to Remain API Member after Climate Stance Shift

TGS Starts 3D Survey in Brazil's Santos Basin

TGS Starts 3D Survey in Brazil's Santos Basin

