EnQuest's Decommissioning Director Joins Decom North Sea Board

May 10, 2021

John Allan - Credit: DNS
UK-based offshore decommissioning association Decom North Sea has appointed John Allan, Decommissioning Director at oil company EnQuest, to its Board of Directors.

"John’s current role at EnQuest was preceded by 15 years with CNRI. With the majority of that period spent as Manager of International Development and Decommissioning Projects, he was instrumental in the execution of a number of high-profile decom projects, including Murchison and Ninian North," DNS siad.

Commenting on his appointment, Allan said: "Previous experience and my current day-to-day role have resulted in a personal commitment to drive a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration throughout the late life/decommissioning lifecycle, with a reduction in cost and carbon emissions as the ultimate objective."

"Early engagement between operator and supplier is key to achieving this goal, and I look forward to facilitating those relationships in my new role; helping provide a clear picture of present and future opportunities, whilst encouraging both the development and adoption of innovative solutions.”

Chair of DNS Board, Jinda Nelson added: "John brings an impressive level of operator-led sector experience to our Board. His influence on major decommissioning projects, together with a reputation for outstanding knowledge and pragmatism are recognized on an international level. This, together with his passion to encourage and diversify the next generation of decom professionals will make a significant mark upon our organization and its members.”

EnQuest's Decommissioning Director Joins Decom North Sea Board

