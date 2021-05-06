Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Sends Another Jack-Up to APAC, as Siemens Gamesa Extends Brave Tern Charter

Offshore wind installation contractor Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said Thursday it would send another jack-up to the Asia Pacific region to fulfill its contractual obligation in the area, as the wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable has extended the charter for the Brave Tern vessel that's already there.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier was in 2018 awarded a contract with SGRE for the transport and installation of wind turbines on the Yunlin offshore windfarm in Taiwanese waters using the installation vessel Brave Tern, with the contract marking FOWIC’s entry into the APAC region.

The jack-up specialist has now signed an amendment with Siemens Gamesa extending the charter period which will allow Brave Tern to complete the Yunlin project in a continuous campaign.

"The amendment materially improves FOWIC backlog for 2021. To facilitate this, Bold Tern will depart Europe in summer 2021 to undergo the planned crane upgrade and subsequently fulfill FOWIC’s other contract obligations for the 2022 season in the APAC region," Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said.

FOWIC’s third wind turbine installation vessel, Blue Tern, will continue to secure timely execution of the Moray East project in the UK, which up to this point has been using Bold Tern for turbine installation, the company said.

Henning Lang, Commercial Head of Project Execution SGRE Offshore, commented: “We appreciate FOWIC’s effort to work closely with us to support our Taiwan pipeline. We have a long history with FOWIC and this is one of many examples where they have proven to be a trusted service provider.”



