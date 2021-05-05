3t EnerMech Launches Offshore Training Service in Angola. Bags First Contract

3t EnerMech, a recently launched alliance between UK-based energy industry training firm 3t Energy and oilfield services provider EnerMech, has launched a training service in Angola, and has already secured a contract with an offshore drilling contractor.

3t EnerMech said the contract was with an international drilling contractor "as its first client to benefit from its new dedicated training facility in the industrial hub of Luanda, Angola."

Launched in partnership with EnerMech’s local entity SoniMech, 3t EnerMech will provide lifting operations training and competence services.

Januario Nhembo, a local Angolan accredited to deliver training and assessment across a range of disciplines including offshore crane operator stage 1-3, banksman slinger, and lifting awareness has been appointed as a training manager to lead delivery at the new premises.

"Mr. Nhembo will deliver courses in the native language of Portuguese, supporting 3t EnerMech’s commitment to upskilling the national workforce in Angola, 3t EnerMech

The alliance will see 3t EnerMech bring training capability, customizable learning solutions including simulation, e-learning, VR-learning, R3 spaced-repetition learning, and augmented reality.

"As part of the new contract, which is already in progress, a robust offshore lifting training and assessment program will be delivered at the Kizomba deepwater development, which lies in block 15 off Angola. This will include reviewing all relevant competencies for the global contractor’s crane operators with the program being delivered by 3t EnerMech’s skilled personnel," 3t Enermech said.

"The new enhanced facility at the center of Angola’s largest port comprises classrooms, an on-site simulator and a practical facility for banksman slinger and rigger courses. The company also has the capabilities to deliver remote training to clients’ operations globally," 3t Enermech said.