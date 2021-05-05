Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling Nets 3-year Drilling Rig Contract in India

May 5, 2021

Illustration - Credit: Jevgenijs/AdobeStock
Illustration - Credit: Jevgenijs/AdobeStock

Jack-up drilling rig contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a contract in India for its Trident XII jack-up drilling unit. The contract is with the Indian oil company ONGC. 

Under the three-year contract, the Trident XII drilling rig will be used by ONGC for drilling operations in the Mumbai High area, offshore India's west coast.

The 1982-built shallow water drilling rig of the BMC 300 IC design is expected to start operating for ONGC in the fourth quarter of 2021. Shelf Drilling did not share the financial details.

Elsewhere in the Indian offshore drilling space, Aban Offshore on Tuesday said it has suspended operations on a jack-up rig working of ONGC due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Read More Here.

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Report: Noble Corp. Bids for Seadrill's Assets

Report: Noble Corp. Bids for Seadrill's Assets

Siemens Energy Lowers Sales Expectations for 2021

Siemens Energy Lowers Sales Expectations for 2021

BHP Starts Production from Ruby Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

BHP Starts Production from Ruby Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

PHOTO: Siemens Gamesa Takes 'Esvagt Dana' Back to Baltic 2 Offshore Wind Farm

PHOTO: Siemens Gamesa Takes 'Esvagt Dana' Back to Baltic 2 Offshore Wind Farm

