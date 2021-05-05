Shelf Drilling Nets 3-year Drilling Rig Contract in India

Jack-up drilling rig contractor Shelf Drilling has secured a contract in India for its Trident XII jack-up drilling unit. The contract is with the Indian oil company ONGC.

Under the three-year contract, the Trident XII drilling rig will be used by ONGC for drilling operations in the Mumbai High area, offshore India's west coast.

The 1982-built shallow water drilling rig of the BMC 300 IC design is expected to start operating for ONGC in the fourth quarter of 2021. Shelf Drilling did not share the financial details.

