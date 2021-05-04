DNV, Vinde to Inspect Vår Energi's Offshore Assets

Norway-based oil company Vår Energi has awarded a three-year inspection services contract to a strategic partnership between DNV and Vinde Tilkomstteknikk. The contract will cover inspection services to the oil and gas operator’s full portfolio of assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, will be primarily responsible for conducting inspection services to Vår Energi’s assets in the Goliat field in the Barents Sea. Vinde Tilkomstteknikk will be responsible for providing services to assets in the Balder and Ringhorne fields in the North Sea.

As part of an integrated project team, DNV will deliver project management, inspection planning and inspection execution. Vinde Tilkomstteknikk will perform inspection and rope-access as well as maintenance and modification work. Both companies will provide advisory and engineering services as part of the project.

Lars Sørum, DNV’s Managing Director of Inspection, said: “This contract demonstrates the strength of our trusted working relationship with Vår Energi, which has been secured through the quality of our inspection work over the past seven years at Goliat.

“We look forward to working alongside Vinde Tilkomstteknikk as we continue our relationship with Vår Energi, ensuring the safe and sustainable operation of its assets. We aim to further grow our inspection services in the Norwegian energy market.”

Hugo C. Hallen, Chief Operating Officer of Vinde Tilkomstteknikk, said: “Vinde Tilkomstteknikk has performed inspection, rigging, mechanical and electrical work offshore for many years with impeccable results. Teaming up with DNV will allow us to deliver a wider range of services, providing a much-need ‘one-stop shop’ for integrity and maintenance services for the market.”

Vår Energi’s Senior Procurement Manager, Kjetil Barbo, said: "The agreement gives us continuity in an essential part of our offshore operations, as well as it generates activity for the Norwegian supplier industry”.