Marlink Wraps ITC Global Buy

Maritime connectivity and IT solutions provider Marlink Group has completed the acquisition of ITC Global from Panasonic.

"The acquisition, backed by Apax Partners sas, marks another milestone in the company’s M&A strategy. Within the Marlink Group, ITC Global will focus on Energy and high-end customers who need specific and complex managed network solutions. ITC Global is also further extending the Group’s global footprint with its strong presence in the US, the UK, and Australia," Marlink said.

Erik Ceuppens, CEO of the Marlink Group, said, “ITC Global is an important cornerstone of the Marlink Group and it is an essential part of the business as we expand our global leadership position in the Energy and Mining sectors. Importantly, we are also enhancing the Group's capabilities, building a unique portfolio of innovative and fully-managed smart network solutions that is driving the digital transformation of our customers’ remote operations.”

Ian Dawkins, CEO of ITC Global, said, “Our timing is perfect. The global economy is picking up fast, which means our customers’ businesses are progressing rapidly. They need the very best communications for their remote operations, both to run the business and for their people. As part of the Marlink Group, we’re leading the development of the technology and services that are already transforming what businesses can do when further digitalizing their operations.”

With the support of its investors, Marlink Group said it would continue to pursue its "selective and successful" M&A strategy to further develop and expand its growth potential.