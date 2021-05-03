Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Report: BP Looking to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Scotland

May 3, 2021

BP CEO Bernard Looney./ File photo (Credit; BP)
BP CEO Bernard Looney./ File photo (Credit; BP)

BP Plc is preparing to bid for the rights to build wind farms off Scotland, The Times reported early on Monday.

BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney told The Times the firm was looking at bidding in the forthcoming Crown Estate Scotland auction to lease the seabed off Scotland for offshore wind projects.

Bids for the ScotWind process, offering 17 areas spanning 8,600 square km (3,320 square miles) of seabed, are yet to be finalized with a deadline of July 16, The Times reported.

BP is working on bidding jointly for the Scottish leases with EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG, the German regional utility it partnered with on its first move into Britain’s offshore wind market in February in the Irish Sea, The Times report said.

In February, BP won two sites representing a total of 3 gigawatts (GW) jointly with EnBW, in what Bernstein analysts called a “highly contested race”.

It aims to ramp up renewable power generation from 3.3 GW at present to 50 GW by 2030, while slashing oil output to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Karishma Singh)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

© scandamaerican / Adobe Stock

US Drillers Add Rigs for Ninth Month -Baker Hughes
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris Completes Debt Restructuring. Emerges from...


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
© scandamaerican / Adobe Stock

US Drillers Add Rigs for Ninth Month -Baker Hughes
Drilling

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Keel Laid for Jan De Nul's Les Alizés Offshore Installation Vessel

Keel Laid for Jan De Nul's Les Alizés Offshore Installation Vessel

Valaris Completes Debt Restructuring. Emerges from Bankruptcy

Valaris Completes Debt Restructuring. Emerges from Bankruptcy

OMV Hires Valaris Jack-Up Rig for New Zealand Drilling

OMV Hires Valaris Jack-Up Rig for New Zealand Drilling

PanGeo Subsea Delivers Sub Bottom Imager for Formosa 2 Depth of Burial Survey

PanGeo Subsea Delivers Sub Bottom Imager for Formosa 2 Depth of Burial Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine