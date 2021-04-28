Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MENCK, Van Oord Partner on Intallation of Italy’s First Offshore Wind Farm

April 28, 2021

Image courtesy Menck
MENCK has signed a contract with Dutch marine contractor Van Oord to deliver the hammer spread for the installation of the Taranto offshore wind farm, Italy’s first. 

The installation of 10 monopiles, each supporting a 3-MW turbine, will begin in Q3 2021 using the MPI Resolution and is expected to take 16 days. MENCK will supply one MHU 800S hydraulic hammer spread, including service technicians.

The Taranto project is a milestone for offshore wind power in Italy and southern Europe in general. The 30-MW development will be Italy’s first offshore wind farm and the first to be built in the Mediterranean Sea. The project is being run by Italian company Renexia, which is developing other offshore wind projects around the world.

MENCK has previously worked with Van Oord on the Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm, where the companies collaborated to install 72 monopiles in record time.

Contracts Offshore Energy Subsea Offshore Wind

