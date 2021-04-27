Responders Working to Salvage Capsized Lift Boat Seacor Power

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with the Seacor Power's owner to salvage the lift boat that capsized earlier this month in the Gulf of Mexico.

A unified command including representatives from the Coast Guard and Houston-based Seacor Marine engaged in-person for the salvage and wreck removal, including the removal of fuel and oil from the overturned vessel, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

The 234-foot Seacor Power capsized in heavy seas and winds approximately 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, La., on April 13. Six crew members were saved on the day of the incident, and the bodies of six deceased personnel were recovered in the days following. Seven remain unrecovered.

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel could have been carrying up to 35,000 gallons of fuel, lube oil, hydraulic and waste oil, but no spills have been observed. There are no reported impacts to wildlife, and responders will continue to assess as work progresses, the Coast Guard said, adding underground oil lines have not been compromised and are being monitored.

Seacor Marine, the responsible party, activated its response plan.

The Coast Guard said an approximate one-mile safety zone established around the wreck includes air and marine restrictions.

The incident has been declared a major marine casualty, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Coast Guard are investigating the incident.

Coast Guard marine inspectors from Marine Safety Unit Houma and Lafayette last week inspected another Seacor Marine lift boat, the Seacor Eagle, for use in the marine environmental response. La. Seacor Eagle was in in Houma, La. for dry dock repairs, and the inspection also included drills for the crew such as man overboard.

The Coast Guard officially called off its search for the remaining missing crew members on April 19, but a group of volunteers continues to scour nearby area.