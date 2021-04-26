Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mubadala in Talks to Buy $1.1 Billion Stake in Israeli Gas Field

April 26, 2021

Tamar (File Photo: Noble Energy)
Tamar (File Photo: Noble Energy)

Delek Drilling said on Monday it has signed a non-binding deal to sell its stake in the east Mediterranean natural gas field Tamar to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum for $1.1 billion.

The deal, if finalized, would be among the most significant developments since Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise ties last year.

The Tamar gas field is one of Israel's primary energy sources and is able to produce 11 billion cubic meters of gas each year. That is enough to cover much of the Israeli market as well as exports to Egypt and Jordan.

Delek Drilling, a unit of conglomerate Delek Group , holds a 22% stake in the field, which is operated by Chevron.

Delek Drilling CEO Yossi Abu said the deal potentially marks a "strategic alignment in the Middle East, whereby natural gas becomes a source of collaboration in the region".

The aim was to try to complete the deal, which would require Israeli government approval, by the end of May, Delek said.

Mubadala Petroleum, a unit of Abu Dhabi government-owned Mubadala Investment Company, said the "proposed transaction is in line with our strategy of seeking high quality ... investments that strengthen our gas-biased portfolio in line with our energy transition targets".

Delek also holds a major stake in the even larger Leviathan gas field nearby and is selling its Tamar holdings to comply with government moves to open the market to more competition.


(Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Energy Middle East Industry News Activity Production Natural Gas

Related Offshore News

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Schlumberger Sees International Drilling Activity...
Chevron’s affiliate in Myanmar, Unocal Myanmar Offshore Co. Ltd. (UMOCL), has a 28.3 percent ownership interest in a production sharing contract (PSC) for the production of natural gas from the Yadana, Badamyar and Sein fields, within Blocks M5 and M6, in the Andaman Sea Photo: Yadana Platform / File Photo: Total - Photographer: GLADIEU STEPHAN

Chevron Lobbies U.S. Officials to Protect its Energy...


Trending Offshore News

The 36in spool being installed using the Edda Freya. Source: Equinor.

Subsea Tiebacks: A Troll with a Kinder Surprise
Offshore Energy
Equinor’s Breidablikk project in the Norwegian North Sea, with 23 wells, was one of four projects adding to subsea tree order numbers last year. Image copyright Equinor.

2020: A Year Like No Other with a Mixed Outlook for Subsea
Offshore Energy

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

Archer to Acquire DeepWell

Archer to Acquire DeepWell

EnQuest to Buy Whalsay's Bentley Discovery

EnQuest to Buy Whalsay's Bentley Discovery

Galp's First-quarter Profit Falls 13%

Galp's First-quarter Profit Falls 13%

Mubadala in Talks to Buy $1.1 Billion Stake in Israeli Gas Field

Mubadala in Talks to Buy $1.1 Billion Stake in Israeli Gas Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine