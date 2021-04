ASCO won an integrated logistics management contract from Total E&P Suriname BV (Total).

The contract, which came into effect on December 31, 2020, will be delivered from ASCO Trinidad’s Chaguaramas bases.

The work scope, which will support Total’s ongoing offshore exploration activity as operator of Block 58 offshore Suriname, sees ASCO Trinidad provide onshore logistics, pipe yard, plant and procurement services, as well as specialist lifting and training activity.