NOVATEK Elects New Board of Directors

Russia's largest independent natural gas producer PAO NOVATEK announced Friday that the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) approved the election of members to the board of directors.

The following members were elected to the board of directors:

Andrei I. Akimov: Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company);

Arnaud Le Foll: Senior Vice-President of Total North Sea and Russia;

Robert Castaigne: Member of the Board of Directors of VINCI;

Dominique Marion: Total Austral Managing Director;

Tatiana A. Mitrova: Professor, Head of Research, SKOLKOVO Energy Centre;

Leonid V. Mikhelson: Chairman of NOVATEK’s Management Board;

Alexander Y. Natalenko: Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation and State Prize Laureate;

Viktor P. Orlov: President of the Russian Geological Society (RosGeo), Laureate of the State Prize of the Russian Federation in the field of science and technology; and

Gennady N. Timchenko: Member of the Board of Directors of PAO SIBUR Holding, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Russian-Chinese Business Council, Co-Chairman of the Economic Council of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce.

Following the AGM, the board held its first meeting whereby Alexander Natalenko was elected chairman of the board as well as electing the members of the three board committees. Robert Castaigne, Tatiana Mitrova and Viktor Orlov were tapped as independent directors.

The strategy committee is comprised of Tatiana Mitrova (Chairman), Andrei Akimov, Arnaud Le Foll, Dominique Marion, Alexander Natalenko and Gennady Timchenko. The audit committee is comprised of Robert Castaigne (Chairman), Tatiana Mitrova and Viktor Orlov. The remuneration and nomination committee is comprised of Viktor Orlov (Chairman), Robert Castaigne and Tatiana Mitrova.