Decision Taken to Develop Askeladd Vest for $384M

Equinor and its partners Petoro, Total, Neptune and Wintershall Dea have decided to develop Askeladd Vest, which is in the southern Barents Sea. The investment is close to NOK 3.2 billion ($384m).

“It is important to Equinor and its partners to utilize the resources and existing infrastructure in the area in the best possible way. The Askeladd Vest development is a profitable development and will provide 134 million barrels of oil equivalent. These volumes are valuable to the owners and society,” said Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s SVP for project development.

As part of the multi-phased Snøhvit development, Askeladd Vest will extend plateau production at the Hammerfest LNG plant by a good two years. Plans call for production start in the first half of 2024. Askeladd Vest is operated by the Snøhvit organisation located in Hammerfest and Harstad.

“By increasing the resource base for Hammerfest LNG, Askeladd Vest will be an important contribution in supporting our ambition of long-term presence in the north. This will allow us to further strengthen the ripple effects of our activities in this part of the country, which is important to Equinor and its partners in the time ahead,” says Kristin Westvik, Equinor’s senior vice president for operations north.

The subsea template on Askeladd Vest will be tied back to the Askeladd field through a pipeline and an umbilical. The distance from the onshore production plant at Melkøya to the subsea field is 195 kilometres, which is the longest distance ever to a field development.



Assignments for Norwegian supplier industry



A substantial part of the Askeladd Vest project activities will be carried out in Norway.

The contract for the subsea production facility has been awarded to Aker Solutions and comprises a subsea template and two Christmas trees with associated components. The contract value is estimated at around NOK 460 million.

In the summer of 2020, TechnipFMC was awarded a letter of intent for pipelaying and subsea installation services for the Askeladd Vest project. Award of contract will contribute to sustain workplaces for TechnipFMC in Norway, including the Orkanger spool base, where the pipelines will be fabricated before they are reeled onto the installation vessel.

Pipes for the project have been supplied by the German manufacturer Butting. These pipes have already been manufactured and are stored in Orkanger.

Nexans has been awarded a letter of intent for fabrication of umbilicals for the project. After contract award, the main activity of assembling umbilicals and loading them onto installation vessels will be performed at Nexans’ plant in Halden. According to the contract Nexans will fabricate fibre-optic cables and power cables at their plant in Rognan. The contract value is estimated at around NOK 100 million and will create around 10 man-years in Norway.

Licence partners: Equinor Energy AS 36.79% (operator), Petoro AS 30.00%, Total E&P Norge AS 18.40%, Neptune Energy Norge AS 12.00% and Wintershall Dea Norge AS 2.81%.



