Petrobras Orders Subsea Manifolds from TechnipFMC

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has this week secured "a significant" subsea contract from Petrobras for the Marlim and Voador fields, located offshore Brazil. For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

TechnipFMC will supply up to eight manifolds for production and injection, utilizing the all-electric Robotic Valve Controller (RVC). The contract also includes associated tools, spares, and services.

"The RVC is a unique robotic technology that replaces traditional subsea hydraulics, as well as thousands of mechanical parts, while providing real-time data and analysis on system performance. This results in a manifold that is smaller, less complex and less costly with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. Moreover, the RVC’s software can be remotely upgraded and maintained subsea, increasing the overall reliability and availability of the subsea system," TechnipFMC said.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are honored that Petrobras has selected us to support the ongoing development of the Marlim and Voador fields. We look forward to executing this project using our local capabilities in Brazil and contributing to another important development in the country.

“We are very excited to bring new technology and automation capabilities to this project through the use of the RVC to operate the manifolds. Our innovations in automation and electrification are helping our clients lower their operational expenditures and reduce the carbon intensity of their subsea projects.”