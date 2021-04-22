Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Safety Body: Equinor's Melkøya LNG Plant Broke Rules Ahead of 2020 Fire

April 22, 2021

Credit: Equinor
Credit: Equinor

Equinor must fix a series of rule breaches exposed by a fire at its Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Norway last year for the plant to reopen, the country's safety watchdog said on Thursday.

The September 2020 blaze shut down production at the plant, also referred to as Hammerfest LNG, and Equinor has said it could take until October to be repaired.

"The serious breaches that we saw are related specifically to management and compliance to procedures ... and also to manning in the organization," Anne Myhrvold, director of the PSA watchdog, told Reuters after presenting the investigation's findings.

Other deficiencies were related to risk analysis and filter maintenance, as well as the need for an overview of the emergency response resources, she added.

The fire broke out in the air intake of a gas turbine generator, the PSA said, where filters had likely auto-ignited after being clogged by insects.

The filters had not been replaced since 2015, while Equinor had previously changed them every two years, it added.

No workers were injured in the six-hour blaze.

The watchdog ordered Equinor to ensure operations staff had access to the information needed to ensure safe operations and to demonstrate the plant has adequate staffing and competence to deal with all conditions.

The company must present a plan for complying with the orders by June 1 and address the issues raised before the plant can restart, the PSA said.

"We take this incident very seriously... and we will respond in a thorough and timely manner," Irene Rummelhoff, Equinor's head of marketing, midstream and processing, told Reuters.

Rummelhoff added the company's own investigation would look into why the filters had not been replaced earlier.

Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, at Melkoeya island just outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day when fully operational.

Gas is piped from the offshore Snoehvit field some 160 km (100 miles) away in the Barents Sea, which was also forced to shut as a result of the plant's closure.

On Dec. 2, a fire in a compressor building shut down operations at Equinor's methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden. The PSA is also investigating this incident but has not yet published its findings.

 (Editing by Gwladys Fouche, Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

Energy LNG Coastal/Inland Activity Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

angomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside

Path Clear for Woodside to Take Over FAR's Sangomar Stake...
Maersk Integrator/Credit: Maersk Drilling

Aker BP Adds One More Well to Maersk Drilling's Jack-Up...


Trending Offshore News

A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew...
Offshore
© Patrick Jennings / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil Floats $100 Billion Carbon Storage Project
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

Tekmar Energy to Protect Subsea Cable at Gode Wind 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Tekmar Energy to Protect Subsea Cable at Gode Wind 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Chevron Lobbies U.S. Officials to Protect its Energy Interests in Myanmar, as Sanctions Pressure Rises

Chevron Lobbies U.S. Officials to Protect its Energy Interests in Myanmar, as Sanctions Pressure Rises

Petrobras Orders Subsea Manifolds from TechnipFMC

Petrobras Orders Subsea Manifolds from TechnipFMC

Safety Body: Equinor's Melkøya LNG Plant Broke Rules Ahead of 2020 Fire

Safety Body: Equinor's Melkøya LNG Plant Broke Rules Ahead of 2020 Fire

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine