CGX Hires Maersk Semi-sub for Guyana Drilling

April 22, 2021

CGX Resources, an oil and gas company with offshore blocks in Guyana, has awarded Maersk Drilling a one-well rig contract.

The Danish offshore drilling contractor said Thursday that CGX would use its semi-submersible drilling rig Maersk Discoverer to for exploration drilling in the Corentyne Block offshore Guyana. 

The drilling contract has an estimated duration of 75-85 days and is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope.  The Maersk Discoverer is currently operating offshore Trinidad and Tobago for BP.

While the drilling contract contains one firm well in the Corentyne Block, CGX may elect to drill one well at the Demerara Block, too. The optional well has an estimated duration of 40 days. 

Maersk Drilling and CGX are in discussions to add additional services and performance incentives to the scope, the Lyngby-based firm said.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling said: "It’s the first time we are working for CGX and we are honored to join forces with their team in the Caribbean basin. Guyana is home to some very promising offshore projects and it’s close to our other customers and projects in the region. 

"The D-rig series is particularly well suited to fill special niches around the Americas with its versatile capabilities of both being able to work in a moored and a dynamically-positioned mode. With this contract, Maersk Discoverer is fully booked throughout 2021 allowing us to continue to build and leverage the experience of the crew as well as the special technical characteristics of the rig."

Maersk Discoverer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semi-submersible drilling rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft.

Following the contract with CGX, the rig will start a contract with BG International, a subsidiary of Shell, in Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier this week, Maersk Drilling secured a contract for another semi-submersible drilling rig, the Maersk Developer.

Karoon Energy will use the semi-submersible rig to perform well intervention on four wells at the Baúna field offshore Brazil.

Current News

OPT's PowerBuoy Deployed Offshore Chile

OPT's PowerBuoy Deployed Offshore Chile

Woodside Taps Zenith Energy for Senegal Drilling Support

Woodside Taps Zenith Energy for Senegal Drilling Support

GlobalData: 35% of Equinor's Total Oil and Gas Output Base to be Powered from Shore

GlobalData: 35% of Equinor's Total Oil and Gas Output Base to be Powered from Shore

Barge Master Develops Motion Compensated Feeder for Next-Gen Wind Turbines

Barge Master Develops Motion Compensated Feeder for Next-Gen Wind Turbines

