Karoon Charters Maersk Drilling's Offshore Rig for Well Intervention in Brazil

Danish offshore drilling contractor Maersk Drilling has won a contract with Karoon Energy Ltd for the semi-submersible rig Maersk Developer to perform well intervention on four wells at the Baúna field offshore Brazil.

Karoon took over Bauna from Petrobras in November 2020.

The contract for the Maersk Developer is expected to start in the first half of 2022, with a firm duration of 110 days. The value of the firm contract is approximately USD 34 million, including rig modifications and a mobilization fee, Maersk Drilling said. The contract contains options to add up to 150 days of drilling work at the Patola and Neon fields.

Maersk Drilling COO Morten Kelstrup said: "We’re delighted to enter into this contract with a new customer in the form of Karoon which will also see one of our drilling rigs operating offshore Brazil for the first time ever. We’re looking forward to entering this major offshore market and to working closely together with the Karoon team on the safe and efficient delivery of the workover at Baúna and potential development of Patola."

Karoon Energy's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr Julian Fowles said: "Karoon is delighted to have signed this important contract and looks forward to working closely with Maersk Drilling".

Mærsk Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000 ft. It was delivered in 2009 and is currently operating offshore Suriname.