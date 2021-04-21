Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baker Hughes CEO 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Oil Demand Recovery

April 21, 2021

Oilfield equipment and services provider Baker Hughes Co top boss on Wednesday reiterated he is "cautiously optimistic" about oil demand recovering this year from the coronavirus blow, echoing a view he shared on the company's last earnings call.

The company reported a 40% fall in first-quarter adjusted profit, compared to the fourth, as the pandemic's hit on fuel demand lingers, weighing on demand for oilfield equipment and services lower.

"We expect spending and activity levels to gain momentum through the year as the macro environment improves, likely setting up the industry for stronger growth in 2022," Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement.

Even though oil prices have recovered from the lows hit last year, producers across the globe are vowing spending restraint and pledging to hold production flat, hitting business prospects for companies like Baker Hughes and rivals Schlumberger and Halliburton.

Baker Hughes said its adjusted operating income fell to $270 million in the three months ended March 31, from $462 million in the fourth quarter.

It also posted a net loss attributable to the company of $452 million, compared with a $653 million profit in the fourth quarter, attributing it to an unrealized loss on its investment in C3.ai, a software company.

 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Finance Energy Industry News Activity Oilfield Services

Related Offshore News

angomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside

Path Clear for Woodside to Take Over FAR's Sangomar Stake...
Maersk Integrator/Credit: Maersk Drilling

Aker BP Adds One More Well to Maersk Drilling's Jack-Up...


Trending Offshore News

A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew...
Offshore
© Patrick Jennings / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil Floats $100 Billion Carbon Storage Project
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Santos Posts 9% Revenue Rise, Sees Higher LNG Prices in Q2

Santos Posts 9% Revenue Rise, Sees Higher LNG Prices in Q2

Atlantic Shores to Deploy Research Buoys at U.S. Offshore Wind Lease Area

Atlantic Shores to Deploy Research Buoys at U.S. Offshore Wind Lease Area

Rystad: Oil Demand to Peak in 2026

Rystad: Oil Demand to Peak in 2026

FourPhase DualFlow Tech Helps Restore Output from Danish North Sea Well

FourPhase DualFlow Tech Helps Restore Output from Danish North Sea Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine