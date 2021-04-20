TMC Compressors Names New CEO

TMC Compressors (TMC), an Oslo-based company supplying offshore and marine compressors, has appointed Christian Ness as the company’s new CEO.

Christian Ness succeeds Per Kjellin as part of a planned generational change. Kjellin will continue working for TMC as advisor in the company’s business development team. He will also join the company’s board of directors, TMC said.

"This is a well-run business so my mandate is to manage the excellent foundation that is already in place, but also to identify new and innovative ways of enabling the marine and offshore industries to become more sustainable from both an environmental and cost perspective,” says Christian Ness, CEO of TMC Compressors.

"TMC has always believed that the supplier industry should play a key part in developing green technologies that can help drive down shipowners’ and operators’ lifecycle costs and help reduce the shipping and offshore industries’ climate footprint. We will continue our technology development along this path,” says Christian Ness.

According to TMC, its Smart Air compressors, for example, offer up to 50 percent energy savings compared to conventional compressors

Ness joins TMC from a position as managing director of TMC’s parent company, Nessco Holding. Prior to this, he was managing director for Nessco AS, a Norwegian supplier of compressors, vacuum pumps, blowers, and associated services. Ness has also spent seven years at TMC in the past, in various roles including chief operating officer and operations manager.

TMC has in the past months won contracts to deliver compressors for Bonga FPSO in Nigeria, and Brazil-bound Bachalau FPSO and Anita Garibaldi FPSO.