Masirah Oil: Yumna Field Output in March at 12,672 bpd

April 20, 2021

Credit Masirah Oil

Masirah Oil Limited said Tuesday that gross oil production in March 2021 from its Yumna Field in offshore Block 50 Oman, amounted to 12,672 stock tank barrels per day (stb/d).

On March 17, 2021, Masirah Oil Limited announced the completion of the upgrade to the Yumna Field process facilities, which has more than doubled the liquid handling capacity on the Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) to 30,000 barrels per day, to cater to the increased production from the three Yumna production wells, the company said.

Production was shut down for a few days during the upgrading period in the month of March 2021.

"The three wells were tested steadily over a week at rates of 20,000 barrels of oil per day in March 2021 and the production rate has since then been optimized in accordance with the reservoir management plan, aimed at maximizing recovery from the Yumna Field," Masirah Oil said.

The company holds a 100 percent interest in Block 50 Oman and is the operator.

