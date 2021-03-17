Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oman: Masirah Oil Upgrades Yumna Field Facilities. Output Grows

March 17, 2021

Credit: Masirah Oil
Credit: Masirah Oil

Oil company Masirah Oil said Wednesday it had upgraded process facilities at the Yumna field, offshore Oman.

The upgrade has more than doubled the liquid handling capacity on the Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) to 30,000 barrels per day.
"Following the upgrade, the Yumna Field has been tested steadily over the last week at rates of 20,000 barrels of oil per day," Masirah Oil said.

The production rate will be regularly optimized and has now been choked back in accordance with the reservoir management plan, aimed at maximizing recovery from the field, the company, a subsidiary of Rex International, added.

Dan Broström, Executive Chairman of Rex, said, “We are pleased to start production from all three Yumna production wells earlier than expected. We now have upgraded facilities with ramped up liquid handling capacity and optimised production cost of US$80,000 per day for the three Yumna
production wells. The recent run-up of Brent oil prices, if sustained, would be beneficial to our sales revenue.”

Masirah Oil holds a 100 percent interest in Block 50 offshore Oman, where the Yumna field is located, and is the operator.

Middle East Industry News Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: LM Wind Power

GE to Hire 300 Workers at Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing...
(Image: Crowley)

Crowley, ESVAGT Partner to Service the US Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts...
Energy
Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman/MarineTraffic.com

Guyana to See Record Number of Offshore Wells Drilled in...
Deepwater

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

TIMELINE: Nigerian Offshore Oil Block Deal Scandal

TIMELINE: Nigerian Offshore Oil Block Deal Scandal

Nigeria Disappointed as Shell, Eni Acquitted in Oil Block Bribery Case

Nigeria Disappointed as Shell, Eni Acquitted in Oil Block Bribery Case

Eni, Shell Acquitted in Nigerian Oil Block Graft Case

Eni, Shell Acquitted in Nigerian Oil Block Graft Case

Guyana's First Offshore Oil Field Now at Full Output Capacity, President Says

Guyana's First Offshore Oil Field Now at Full Output Capacity, President Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine