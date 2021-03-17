Oman: Masirah Oil Upgrades Yumna Field Facilities. Output Grows

Oil company Masirah Oil said Wednesday it had upgraded process facilities at the Yumna field, offshore Oman.

The upgrade has more than doubled the liquid handling capacity on the Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) to 30,000 barrels per day.

"Following the upgrade, the Yumna Field has been tested steadily over the last week at rates of 20,000 barrels of oil per day," Masirah Oil said.

The production rate will be regularly optimized and has now been choked back in accordance with the reservoir management plan, aimed at maximizing recovery from the field, the company, a subsidiary of Rex International, added.

Dan Broström, Executive Chairman of Rex, said, “We are pleased to start production from all three Yumna production wells earlier than expected. We now have upgraded facilities with ramped up liquid handling capacity and optimised production cost of US$80,000 per day for the three Yumna

production wells. The recent run-up of Brent oil prices, if sustained, would be beneficial to our sales revenue.”

Masirah Oil holds a 100 percent interest in Block 50 offshore Oman, where the Yumna field is located, and is the operator.