TAQA Hires Solstad Offshore's PSV for North Sea Support

Norway's Solstad Offshore has signed a contract with TAQA Bratani Limited for the platform supply vessel Sea Flyer.

The vessel will be used to support TAQA’s UK North Sea assets for a firm period of two years. The contract is expected to begin in July 2021.

Taqa's average oil and gas production volumes were 118.0 mboepd in 2020, a 5% decrease on delayed drilling campaigns.

Apart from hiring Solstad vessels, TAQA has in the past month awarded contracts to Odfjell Drilling and Wood, also for work on its UK North Sea assets.

Earlier in April, Wood, an energy industry consulting and engineering company, won a five-year Integrated Facilities Services agreement with TAQA.

Under the agreement, Wood will focus on supporting TAQA’s operations across the Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant, Eider Alpha, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha, and East Brae assets in the North Sea.

In March, UAE-based TAQA awarded Odfjell Drilling a contract for platform drilling & maintenance services on its UK North Sea platforms. The five-year contract covers services aboard the North Cormorant, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha, and East Brae platforms.



