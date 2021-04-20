Magseis Fairfield Joins as Partner in Norway's Centre for Geophysical Forecasting

Ocean bottom node seismic data acquisition specialist Magseis Fairfield has applied and been approved as a partner in the Centre for Geophysical Forecasting (CGF).

The CGF is one of The Research Council of Norway’s funded centers that is hosted by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

"We recognize that geophysical experience from the oil and gas industry will play a key role in facilitating the energy transition, and see this as a great opportunity to collaborate with our customers and other partners to further develop solutions within the renewables space.”, said CEO, Carel Hooijkaas.

The Centre for Geophysical Forecasting (CGF) is a joint enterprise funded by the Norwegian Research Council (NRC), Industrial partners and NTNU. It is a 'Research-based Innovation' (SFI) Centre, selected by the NRC for support in June 2020 and opening in December 2020.

The center's key innovation areas are Carbon Capture and Storage management; Hydrocarbon production monitoring; and Geohazard monitoring and forecasting.