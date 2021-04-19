Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Awilco Drilling Scores One-well Contract for WilPhoenix Drilling Rig

April 19, 2021

WilPhoenix drilling rig - Image by MustangJoe/Flickr, shared under CC0 license
WilPhoenix drilling rig - Image by MustangJoe/Flickr, shared under CC0 license

Offshore drilling contractor Awilco Drilling has secured a contract for its WilPhoenix semi-submersible drilling rig.

The company said Monday that it had signed a contract with Ithaca Oil and Gas Limited, which will use the WilPhoenix for a single exploration well at Fotla in Block 22/1b. 

Ithaca had planned to drill the Fotla well in 2020, but it then delayed the drilling operation for 2021, citing Covid-19 impact and low oil prices.

"The [Fotla] well will commence no earlier than 31st May 2021," Awilco said Monday, without sharing the financial details of the contract.

WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two 1980s-built Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles. 

It is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. The other rig, the WilHunter, has been cold-stacked since 2016 without employment prospects. 

Awilco had in 2018 and 2019 ordered two new semi-submersibles from Keppel, at $425 million apiece, with the aim of breaking into the Norwegian harsh-environment offshore drilling market.

The rig contracts were, however, terminated last year, and the two companies are now involved in arbitration cases to resolve their disputes over the two rig orders.

Drilling Activity Rigs

Related Offshore News

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat Seacro Power capsized 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Two More Deceased Crew Members Recovered from Seacor Power
A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat-Medium boat crew heads toward the capsized lift boat Seacor Power about 8 miles off Port Fourchon, La. on April 13, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew...


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
Petrojarl Foinaven - Credit: andrew blagg/MarineTraffic.com

BP Suspends Output from Foinaven Fields as Long-Serving...
Energy

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

US Coast Guard Ends Search for Missing Seacor Power Crew Members

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

New Subsea Engineering Facility Opens in England

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

Equinor: Several Factors Behind Faulty Welds on Johan Castberg FPSO Hull

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

VIDEO: After Modest 2020, the Years 2021 and 2022 Could Be 'Pretty Good' for FPS Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine