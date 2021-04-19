Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Cooper Energy Charters Helix's Q7000 Rig for P&A in Australia

April 19, 2021

Photo - Sembcorp Marine via Helix Energy Solutions
Australian oil and gas company Cooper Energy has hired Helix Energy Solutions' Q7000 light well intervention offshore rig, to support decommissioning work at the company's Basker, Manta and Gummy (BMG) fields in the Gippsland Basin, off Australia.

The BMG abandonment project involves decommissioning seven wells and associated subsea infrastructure (pipelines and control umbilicals) in the Basker, Manta and Gummy (BMG) fields in the Gippsland Basin. 

The BMG permits contain the proven Manta gas field and the Manta Deep prospect.

The Helix Q7000 light well intervention rig is specifically designed and built for intervention on subsea wells and abandonment activities. 

"The Helix Q7000 Safety Case, a key permissioning document, has been submitted to the regulator (NOPSEMA) and is currently
under review. The plan is that other regulatory documentation, including the Environment Plan and Well Operation Management Plan, will be submitted in Q4 FY21," Cooper Energy said.

According to Cooper Energy, the BMG abandonment project is currently in the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) stage, with activities
focused on selecting optimal methodologies and technologies for safe and cost-effective delivery of the decommissioning objectives. 

"Details of scope of works, timing of execution and cost estimates will be announced at FID, which is being considered in FY22." Cooper Energy said.

Delivered by Sembcorp Marine in 2019, the Q7000 is able to execute well intervention and decommissioning operations in water depths ranging from 85m to 3,000m.

